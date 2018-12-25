OWNDATA Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $56,050.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00100283 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006271 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00001032 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000899 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006288 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.