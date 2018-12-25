PACCAR (PCAR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.02.

PCAR stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

PACCAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $36,219.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at $315,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $38,695.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,126.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,490,110. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 85.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

