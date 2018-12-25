Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 918 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,832,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,207,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,575,000 after purchasing an additional 342,277 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,099,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,523,000 after purchasing an additional 263,728 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,422,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

NYSE AMP opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.52 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

