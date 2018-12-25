Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 3,893 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 30,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,260,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,012. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hologic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Hologic to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

