Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,379,000 after buying an additional 497,479 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after buying an additional 59,852 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,444,000 after buying an additional 240,640 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,046,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,043,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Black Hills by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,462,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Black Hills from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

NYSE BKH opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $68.23.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.72 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

