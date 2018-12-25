Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,782 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 31.3% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 651,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 155,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,496,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,190,000 after purchasing an additional 95,653 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 169,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 468,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush set a $22.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

