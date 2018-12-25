Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.29 (PTLC)

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2866 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

BATS:PTLC traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. 582,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

