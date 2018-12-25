Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas acquired 1,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.73 per share, with a total value of $28,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $84,840. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 182,809 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 296.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

