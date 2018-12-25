PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.02

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 2042836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.
Several research firms recently commented on PAGS. UBS Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 30.96.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 357,765 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,375,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after buying an additional 1,135,942 shares in the last quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 100,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
