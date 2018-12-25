Paloma Partners Management Co Has $443,000 Position in TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 307.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on TechTarget from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $488,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Strakosch sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,372.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 533,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,518 shares of company stock worth $2,737,528. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTGT opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.86 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.81.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

