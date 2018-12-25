Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,034 Shares of 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 5.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 59.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on 58.com from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut 58.com to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of 58.com stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. 58.com Inc has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.78.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. 58.com had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

