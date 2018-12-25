Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 78,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,880,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 302,147 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 20.9% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $4,345,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 25.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 109,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ardelyx by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,804 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Ardelyx Inc has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

