Pandemia Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PNDM)

Pandemia (CURRENCY:PNDM) traded 87.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Pandemia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pandemia has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $139.00 worth of Pandemia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pandemia has traded 93.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.02463114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00145789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00200252 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026430 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026455 BTC.

Pandemia Profile

Pandemia’s total supply is 9,780,472 coins. Pandemia’s official Twitter account is @the_pandemia. The official website for Pandemia is pandemia.io.

Buying and Selling Pandemia

Pandemia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandemia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandemia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandemia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

