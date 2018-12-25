Parsley Energy Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsley Energy in a report issued on Friday, December 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

PE opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,439,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $406,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,853 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 2,702.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 708.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,783,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,612,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,648 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $145,490 in the last ninety days. 13.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

