Parsley Energy (PE) PT Lowered to $38.00 at TD Securities

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research cut Parsley Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of PE opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.16.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $145,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,439,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $406,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,853 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2,702.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 708.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,783,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,612,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,648 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

