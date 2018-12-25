Pason Systems (PSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.59

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.59 and last traded at C$17.56, with a volume of 52900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$82.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.879999992076534 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 125.45%.

In other Pason Systems news, insider Marcel Kessler acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,800.00. Also, insider James Douglas Hill sold 225,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.56, for a total transaction of C$4,861,780.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $390,900 and have sold 471,333 shares worth $10,213,673.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation data management systems for drilling rigs worldwide. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

