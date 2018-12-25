Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $16.64.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.83%.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Schneider sold 4,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $59,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

