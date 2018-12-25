PBF Logistics (PBFX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $893.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.97. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,278,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,774,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 625,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

