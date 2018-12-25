Pearson PLC (PSO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 1,300.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the second quarter worth $102,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the third quarter worth $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pearson in the third quarter worth $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Pearson in the third quarter worth $252,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSO stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. Pearson PLC has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.05.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

