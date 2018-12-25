Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Sunday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

In related news, Director Cydney Donnell bought 1,400 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $49,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.