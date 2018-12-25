Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $320.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,020 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.47 per share, for a total transaction of $83,769.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,109.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 5,980 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,806 shares of company stock worth $774,284 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 317,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 255,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

