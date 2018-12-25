People’s United Financial (PBCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.78

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 2496328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. FIG Partners assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price objective on People’s United Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $398.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 32,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $478,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

