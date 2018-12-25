Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.53

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 2799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The stock has a market cap of $264.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6,166.83% and a net margin of 95.79%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.53” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/permian-basin-royalty-trust-pbt-hits-new-12-month-low-at-5-53.html.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.