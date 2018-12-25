Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.53

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 2799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
The stock has a market cap of $264.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.55.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6,166.83% and a net margin of 95.79%.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
