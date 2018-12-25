Perrigo (PRGO) PT Lowered to $56.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price cut by Leerink Swann from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning.

PRGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.29.

Perrigo stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,015.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.99 per share, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,332.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,783 shares of company stock worth $1,646,976. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 17,377.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

