Photronics (PLAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Photronics stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $52,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $136,818 in the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Photronics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,365,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,365,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Photronics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 49.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 130,694 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

