PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.68

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 9915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Otterbein bought 4,000 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 103,793 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3,249.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 117,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,715 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 68.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDI)

