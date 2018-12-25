Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 2,185 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 112.7% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 97.8% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $288.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morningstar set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,276,899.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $214,914.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,808. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

