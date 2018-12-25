Pirl (PIRL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,135.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Pirl has a market cap of $1.12 million and $9,135.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 33,607,734 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

