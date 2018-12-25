Plains GP (PAGP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.62

Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 1717957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Get Plains GP alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oscar K. Brown purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $196,032. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 30.8% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 11.8% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 53,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Plains GP (PAGP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.62” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/plains-gp-pagp-sets-new-52-week-low-at-19-62.html.

About Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.