Plains GP (PAGP) Shares Down 6.3%

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.64. 1,717,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,203,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oscar K. Brown bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $196,032. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $175,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

