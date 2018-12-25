Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 783.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 883,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 728.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 8,281,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281,410 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,358,195 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 899,255 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,118,761 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 264,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $6.30 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.87.

GRPN opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.75. Groupon Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/point72-asset-management-l-p-has-3-33-million-holdings-in-groupon-inc-grpn.html.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.