Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.76 Million in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 109,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 308.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

TLRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “market weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TLRD opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $812.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.50 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 2,056.23% and a net margin of 2.31%. Tailored Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP A Alexander Rhodes bought 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,964 shares in the company, valued at $801,066.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack Calandra bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $100,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,539.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

