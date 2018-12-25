PolyOne Co. (POL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $831.73 Million

Equities analysts expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to post sales of $831.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $815.90 million to $853.10 million. PolyOne posted sales of $800.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.93 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on POL. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PolyOne in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, SVP M. John Jr. Midea acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $32,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,222.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Abernathy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,050 shares of company stock worth $529,174 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 64.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter worth about $274,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POL traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 198,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,879. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

