PolyOne (POL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.16

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 13569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Wellington Shields lowered shares of PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get PolyOne alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other PolyOne news, SVP J Scott Horn bought 6,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $325,487.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP M. John Jr. Midea bought 1,050 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $32,634.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,836 shares in the company, valued at $119,222.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,050 shares of company stock worth $529,174. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,559,000 after buying an additional 257,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,557,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,407,000 after buying an additional 113,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,407,000 after buying an additional 113,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,999,000 after buying an additional 173,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,911,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,307,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PolyOne (POL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.16” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/polyone-pol-sets-new-1-year-low-at-26-16.html.

About PolyOne (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.