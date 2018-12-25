POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (PRFZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5211 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
PRFZ stock opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $136.76.
