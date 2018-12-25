PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,860 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of PRA Health Sciences worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAH. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

