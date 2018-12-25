Presearch (PRE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.89 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Presearch token can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. Presearch has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $18,281.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Presearch has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00821487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00001156 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00016364 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

