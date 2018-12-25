President Trump Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (PRES)

President Trump (CURRENCY:PRES) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One President Trump token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and C-CEX. President Trump has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of President Trump was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, President Trump has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.02442098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00146594 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00199882 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026309 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026320 BTC.

President Trump Token Profile

President Trump’s total supply is 57,968,072,167 tokens. President Trump’s official Twitter account is @Pres_Coin. The official website for President Trump is trump.2016coin.org.

Buying and Selling President Trump

President Trump can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as President Trump directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire President Trump should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy President Trump using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

