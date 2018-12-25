Profire Energy (PFIE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 4454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

PFIE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $70.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Profire Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

