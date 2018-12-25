Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 7,640 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,001,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 36,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

In other news, Director Seth S. Meltzer acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

