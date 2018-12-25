Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,711 Shares of K12 Inc. (LRN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in K12 were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of K12 by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of K12 by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of K12 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on K12 from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other K12 news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $1,242,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,052.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Chavous sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $153,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,790 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRN stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. K12 Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $910.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of -0.11.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. K12 had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

