Putnam Investments LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Clarus Corp (CLAR)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,883 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLAR. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 198.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 91.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,742 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter valued at about $573,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Clarus Corp has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Research analysts predict that Clarus Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

