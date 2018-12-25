Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Azul SA (AZUL)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,440 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 108.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 440.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,542,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 5.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,688,000 after acquiring an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,796,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,538,000 after acquiring an additional 237,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 132.5% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,846,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Azul stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Azul SA has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of -1.60.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Azul had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $619.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azul SA will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZUL shares. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.07 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Azul presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

