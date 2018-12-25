Putnam Investments LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Stock

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. First Washington CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esterline Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $122.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Esterline Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Esterline Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.11.

In related news, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of Esterline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $13,037,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 3,422 shares of Esterline Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $401,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,076 shares of company stock worth $27,457,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ESL stock opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Esterline Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Esterline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Esterline Technologies

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

