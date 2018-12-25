Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for HollyFrontier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s FY2019 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

HFC opened at $46.77 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Kostelnik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

