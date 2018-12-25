Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Phillips 66 Partners LP Issued By Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) – Equities research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 Partners in a report released on Wednesday, December 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.76% and a return on equity of 47.66%. The business had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSXP. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

PSXP stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 275.9% in the third quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Joseph O’toole bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $469,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

