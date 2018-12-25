Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (SBNY) Increased by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Friday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.56 target price on the stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.74.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $161.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $329.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,408.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

