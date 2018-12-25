QNB (QNBC) & Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Financial Comparison

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for QNB and Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 0 1 0 0 2.00

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.27%. Given Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY is more favorable than QNB.

Risk and Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 19.58% 11.80% 0.99% Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 20.86% 10.02% 1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QNB and Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $44.99 million 2.98 $8.28 million N/A N/A Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY $277.19 million 2.72 $45.63 million N/A N/A

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY beats QNB on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and title insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; mortgage banking services; Internet- and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services; and other miscellaneous services and transactions, as well as invests in securities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include single family, first lien residential real estate, and adjustable rate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, and multi-family loans, as well as equipment financing; construction and land development loans; Internet and correspondent lending; home improvement and home equity, and secured and unsecured personal loans; and dealer floor plan, consumer indirect automobile, and consumer aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party program managers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance services. As of March 5, 2018, it operated 45 banking centers, including 33 banking centers in 12 Kentucky communities, 3 in southern Indiana, 6 in Florida, 2 in Tennessee, and 1 in Ohio, as well as 1 loan production office in Tennessee. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

