Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PepsiCo by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,823,000 after purchasing an additional 536,023 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,330,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Shares of PEP opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

In other news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

