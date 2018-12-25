RabbitCoin (RBBT) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

RabbitCoin (CURRENCY:RBBT) traded 93.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. One RabbitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $33.94, $24.68 and $18.94. Over the last week, RabbitCoin has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. RabbitCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $50.00 worth of RabbitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.02427137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00146007 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00193747 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026603 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026611 BTC.

RabbitCoin Coin Profile

RabbitCoin’s total supply is 130,615,575,432 coins. The official website for RabbitCoin is rabbitcoin.co. RabbitCoin’s official Twitter account is @rabbitcointeam. The Reddit community for RabbitCoin is /r/rabbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RabbitCoin Coin Trading

RabbitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $51.55, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $32.15, $7.50, $20.33, $13.77, $50.98 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RabbitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RabbitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RabbitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

